France has updated its Christmas Omicron travel guidelines for British citizens.

France is reportedly prohibiting British citizens from visiting the nation during the Christmas holidays.

According to The Mirror, French authorities will only allow British visitors into the nation if they have ‘compelling reasons,’ which excludes travel for leisure or business.

The country has issued a warning that any British visitors allowed into the country during the holiday season will be required to isolate for seven days.

Travel from the UK is prohibited in 17 countries.

Visitors from the United Kingdom will also need to produce a negative Covid test performed within 24 hours, according to French Government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

If they test negative after 48 hours, British citizens will be able to leave their seven-day isolation period.

The adjustments come after the UK saw its largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases ever on Wednesday, with over 78,000 cases reported.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variety is fueling the increase, prompting Boris Johnson to speed up Britain’s booster program.

The office of French Prime Minister Jean Castex is expected to give more information on the travel arrangements later today.