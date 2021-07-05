France and Italy are among the 22 countries that are likely to be transferred from the amber to the green list.

Tourists have been scrambling to schedule excursions to new quarantine-free places added to the government’s list.

However, it may be worth waiting because, according to one travel expert, a further 22 nations may be added to the “green list.”

Ibiza, Menorca, and Mallorca were among 14 countries and territories added to the green list on Thursday.

However, other famous tourist destinations, like France, Greece, Italy, and mainland Spain, remain in the amber tier.

Returning visitors to the UK from those locations must self-isolate at home for ten days, making vacations unaffordable for many.

However, according to Robert Boyle, a former British Airways strategy chief, 22 countries currently fit the green list’s criteria.

According to the Telegraph, all of the destinations had infection rates of less than 20 instances per 100,000 people, with only 1.5% of all tests showing a positive Covid result.

According to LancsLive, all 22 nations on the list are currently on the amber list, requiring British travellers to self-isolate for 10 days and then pay for at least two Covid-19 tests on days two and eight.

“There appears to be nothing in the data the Government claims to be using that explains why they are still on the amber list at this point,” Mr Boyle added.

“I’m sure the solution is politics in some way, but there doesn’t appear to be any obvious political rationale for why two countries that appear to be comparable be classed differently.”

The following countries, according to him, should be eligible to join the green list:

France

Italy

Austria

Bulgaria

Hungary

Romania

Poland

Norway

Vietnam

Denmark

Slovakia

Macedonia, North

Czech Republic is a country in Central Europe.

Estonia

Finland

Lebanon

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Moldova

Taiwan

Azerbaijan

The next evaluation is scheduled for July 15, with any adjustments likely to be implemented the following week.