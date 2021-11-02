France accuses Australia of lying over the submarine deal, claiming that the Australians have yet to apologize.

During a June dinner in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron accused Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison of lying to him about the two countries’ now-cancelled submarine contract, according to the Associated Press.

Morrison has “still to apologize” for canceling a deal to build a dozen diesel-electric submarines with the majority-owned French Naval Group in favor of forming a nuclear-powered submarine alliance with the United States and Britain, according to a French official. This week, Macron warned that Australia’s nuclear submarine contract was “extremely poor news for Australia’s reputation and very awful news for the trust that great partners may have with Australia.” According to the Associated Press, Morrison denied the accusations of dishonesty, telling Australian reporters at the United Nations climate conference in Glasgow that he told Macron at the June dinner that the diesel-electric submarines would not be enough.

Morrison also tried to call Macron about the US-UK alliance two days before the new submarine agreement was announced, but the French president sent him a text indicating he was unavailable to speak with him, according to The Australian newspaper.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Morrison slammed Macron’s integrity after a newspaper reported on a text message indicating that France was expecting “bad news” over a now-cancelled submarine agreement.

President Joe Biden’s explanation to Macron last week that the US leader thought the French had been informed long before the September announcement that their 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) submarine deal with Australia would be scrapped was called into question by the Australian newspaper.

“Should I expect good or negative news for our combined submarine ambitions?” Macron questioned, according to the publication.

Morrison did not immediately respond to a journalist’s question about why he decided to leak the text exchange after Macron accused him of lying.

“I’m not going to indulge your editorial on it,” Morrison said, “but what I will say is this: We were contacted when we were trying to set up the…call, and he made it pretty clear that he was concerned that this would be a phone call that could result in Australia’s decision not to proceed with the contract.”

On Tuesday, Macron’s staff denied this account and provided a different timeline. This is a condensed version of the information.