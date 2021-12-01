Fraiche, a restaurant in Merseyside, has been awarded one of the greatest in the world.

A restaurant in Merseyside has been rated one of the best places to eat in the world.

Each year, during a gala ceremony in Paris, La Liste announces their top 1,000 restaurants in the world.

On Monday, November 29, the La Liste 2022 event took place, and one Merseyside restaurant made the final cut.

In Liverpool and beyond, the best Christmas festive afternoon teas

Fraiche in Wirral was selected among 53 other restaurants from throughout the United Kingdom.

La Liste, which was founded in 2015, evaluates restaurants based on submissions from hundreds of guidebooks, thousands of media outlets, and millions of online evaluations from over 200 countries.

Each guide’s reviews are given a standardised number out of 100 and weighted according to how trustworthy a panel of chefs thinks they are.

Guy Savoy in Paris was named the best restaurant in the world this year, with a score of 99.5, and Core by Clare Smyth was named the best restaurant in the UK, with a score of 98.0.

Fraiche, Merseyside’s only Michelin-starred restaurant, received an 82.0 rating.

With a score of 92.0, Moor Hall in Ormskirk was also recognized among the best in the country.

Fraiche had been based in Oxton for 15 years before closing in December 2018 and relocating to Liverpool.

Owner Marc Wilkinson told The Washington Newsday that the restaurant reopened in Oxton in early 2019: “Maybe the grass isn’t always greener on the other side of the fence. One of the reasons for moving to a larger location was that I had always done things little.

“Of course, a larger space equals more expenses and stress – so perhaps it wasn’t meant to be.””