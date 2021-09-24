Fox News refuses to say whether Rudy Giuliani was banned or not.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been missing from his usual Fox News appearances, causing some confusion, but the network has refused to disclose whether or not he has been blacklisted.

On Friday, Politico’s Playbook reported that Giuliani had taken a three-month break from Fox News’ conservative shows. Giuliani last appeared on a Fox show three months ago, but he has been AWOL from the airwaves since then.

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Giuliani was slated to appear on “Fox & Friends,” according to reports. According to Politico, co-host Pete Hegseth of “Fox & Friends Weekend” called the former New York City mayor the night before to apologize for being canceled from their guest list.

According to a source close to Giuliani, he was not pleased with the news and believed that FoxCorp founder Rupert Murdoch’s refusal to let him join the network was a personal betrayal. They claimed Giuliani complained that when Fox News first launched in the 1990s, he did a “huge favor” for Murdoch by pressuring Time Warner to allow it to run in New York City.

Even before taking on his most high-profile role as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Giuliani was a network favorite and a frequent guest throughout the years.

Surprisingly, a Fox News spokeswoman rejected the content of Politico’s claim to The Hill, but failed to clarify whether he was barred from speaking at all.

The prohibition appears to include Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who is running for Governor of New York. Andrew, like his father, has been unable to secure Fox appearances for months.

The younger Giuliani has expressed concern that Fox has permitted his main GOP opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., to speak on television while refusing to grant his campaign a slot. Andrew was not prohibited, according to a Fox representative, who cited appearances made after launching his gubernatorial run in May.

The reason for the Giulianis’ prohibition is unknown, although a series of lawsuits filed against the former mayor may provide some insight.

In a deposition to the FBI in 2018, Giuliani admitted to throwing a “fake” in remarks made on Fox News in 2016 in which he claimed advanced knowledge of a reopening of the Hillary Clinton email inquiry.

