Fox News questions whether the FDA’s approval of a Pfizer vaccine was rushed.

The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been questioned by Fox News.

“The FDA just awarding full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, it’s the first vaccination to obtain that full approval and in record time too, that has opponents asking if the process was rushed,” Dana Perino stated during a Fox News Alert earlier today. “Was that it?”

She then introduced pediatrician Admiral Brett Giroir, who stated, “Americans should feel very comfortable about obtaining the vaccine, even better than they did yesterday.”

It comes after the FDA said on its website today that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, which will be used to prevent the virus in people aged 16 and older, has been authorized.

"The FDA's clearance of this vaccine is a significant step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. "As the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness, and manufacturing quality that the FDA requires of an approved product," said Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D.

“While millions of people have already gotten COVID-19 vaccinations successfully, we understand that the FDA’s approval of a vaccine may give some people more confidence in becoming vaccinated. Today’s achievement brings us one step closer to changing the path of the pandemic in the United States.”