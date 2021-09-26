Fox News host claims he was attacked by Trump supporters after reporting facts about the Arizona audit.

After reporting on the results of the Republican-backed audit of the 2020 election in Arizona, Fox News host Howard Kurtz stated Sunday that he received blowback from viewers.

President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by significantly more votes than the official count, according to the results of an audit conducted in Maricopa County, Arizona, by Cyber Ninjas, a group hired by the Arizona Senate.

On Sunday, Kurtz discussed the audit with a panel on his show Media Buzz. He then admitted that he was chastised after reporting the results.

“It’s a little sad that folks attack me and the media after the GOP-commissioned and Trump-allied Arizona audit determined Biden earned 99 more votes,” Kurtz wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “It was observed that raising doubts about suspected errors and fraud is not the same as establishing them. This is today’s tribal politics.”

September 26, 2021 — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz)

Kurtz addressed former President Donald Trump’s criticism of the press for its coverage of the audit on his Sunday show.

“Last night, Donald Trump went off on the media for their coverage of the Republican-commissioned Arizona audit, which found no concrete proof of serious fraud and, in fact, gave Joe Biden 99 more votes and Trump 261 less votes. “However, the former president does not agree,” Kurtz remarked.

“The Republican president of the Arizona Senate, which commissioned the audit by Cyber Ninjas… accepted the results, stating, ‘Numbers are Numbers,’ and ‘Truth is Truth,’ and here’s Trump bashing the fake news for its reporting,” Kurtz said after introducing his panel. What should the press do when the audit states, “Yes, Joe Biden won the state by more than 10,000 votes?”

Trump erroneously claimed that the results of the Arizona election audit concluded that Biden lost in Maricopa County during a rally in Georgia on Saturday evening.

“We won the forensic audit in Arizona yesterday at a. This is a condensed version of the information.