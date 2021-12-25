Fourth Stimulus Check Update: With Demand Growing, the Chances Of New Payments Are ‘Fairly Slim.’

Despite the desire for more stimulus cash as inflation worries and a new wave of COVID-19 cases raise fears of economic disaster, experts are advising Americans that they may not be able to rely on new government direct payments.

Riley Adams, a certified CPA and senior financial analyst for Google, told Yahoo! News, “At this point, I’d say the likelihood of another round of stimulus checks are fairly minimal.” “For that to happen, data for Omicron cases would have to indicate a quick surge considerably above consensus predictions.” Most, if not all, states would have to issue major shelter-in-place orders as a result of this. As a result, it would be difficult to organize and act on the need for another round of stimulus checks across the country if so many states choose not to participate.