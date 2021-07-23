Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Seven States Will Make Payments To This Group Of Up To $1,000

Teachers in many states throughout the United States are scheduled to receive stimulus checks of up to $1,000, even as calls increase for a fourth round of economic impact payments to the millions of people still afflicted by the coronavirus pandemic’s economic destruction.

At least seven states and school districts throughout the US will issue teachers one-time payments of up to $1,000 as a “thank you” or hazard pay incentive for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, AS.com reported.

Around 230,000 teachers and other school workers in Georgia’s K-12 public school system are anticipated to receive the $1,000 retention bonus, which was passed in March. The checks will be funded under Georgia’s federal COVID-19 stimulus package, which will cost $230.5 million.

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed distributing $1,000 checks to 175,000 teachers and 3,600 principals. Unlike in Georgia, the state’s 120,000 school employees will not receive payments, according to a governor’s office news release.

Other states, like California, Colorado, Tennessee, and Texas, intend to distribute hazard bonuses to instructors in their school systems in an effort to bolster the morale of educators forced to adapt to virtual instruction and in-person training.

Berkeley Unified School District in California is anticipated to spend at least $2.8 million of its stimulus money on “thank you” bonuses to the state’s educators. The one-time payment will comprise a 3.5 percent bonus and a 1% wage increase for the upcoming school year.

Michigan awarded $500 bonuses to teachers and $250 checks to staff in February as part of the state’s “MI Classroom Heroes Grants” program.

Regrettably for Hawaii’s teachers, legislators’ attempts to provide $2,200 in stability payments were stymied by Democratic Gov. David Ige. According to Wtop News, he vetoed the bill, claiming that lawmakers lacked the authority to direct the state’s Education Department on how to spend federal funds.

Teachers and other key workers are being compensated at a time when calls for a fourth wave of stimulus spending have been steadily increasing. As of Wednesday, a petition encouraging lawmakers to enact a proposal sending $2,000 monthly to millions of Americans has gathered 2,678,350 of the three million signatures required.