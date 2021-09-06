Fourth Stimulus Check Update: IRS Warns Against Scams, At 10-Year High

After receiving the largest number of reports in a decade, the IRS issued a warning to Americans this week about frauds involving the federal government’s economic impact payments. This comes amid growing calls for a fourth stimulus check.

The agency issued a statement on Tuesday warning about the recent spike in phishing scams, which attempt to persuade victims to submit personal information into a fake website. The agency also announced that it received a record number of reports in June and July of this year, the most in the last decade.

Despite the fact that taxpayers have received many rounds of Economic Impact Payments, phishing schemes have increased this summer, according to Jim Lee, Chief of IRS Criminal Investigation.

“The volume of recorded scam attempts has surpassed levels not seen in almost a decade. It is more crucial than ever for taxpayers to secure their personal information and avoid being victims of these scams.”

The con artists would imitate real IRS communications, such as text messages and emails, in order to persuade people to provide personal information in order to “qualify” for a fourth direct payment or stimulus check.

Some con artists even promise to expedite payments if the victims pay a fee.

“I’ve encountered a lot of young individuals, adolescents, and people in their twenties, who are very ready to click on links on their phones in the mistaken belief that they are safe. They are just as vulnerable to criminals as the rest of us,” Brian Watson, a Tucson Internal Revenue Service official, told KGUN9.

Those who receive text messages or emails purporting to be from the IRS should be on the lookout for fraud flags such as grammar, capitalization, and spelling mistakes. Shortened links should also be avoided, according to the IRS, because they can lead to bogus online websites.

The agency will never send unwanted emails or text messages, nor will it demand taxes be paid with gift cards, nor will it threaten jail time or legal action. Only letters will be sent by the IRS.

Taxpayers who believe they have received unsolicited correspondence from the IRS or an IRS-affiliated organization are encouraged to report the incident to [email protected]

The rise in phishing scam complaints coincides with calls for a fourth round of stimulus checks as the COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread. Brief News from Washington Newsday.