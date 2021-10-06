Fourth Stimulus Check Update: For Groups Under Unprecedented Stress, a New Direct Payment Is Required.

When it comes to how the money helps individuals navigate their life during the COVID-19 Pandemic, many Americans have made it obvious that they would welcome another stimulus check. However, a new petition requesting payments has specifically targeted one group of people, stating that extra $1,400 check would be extremely beneficial to them as inflation continues to drive up prices.

The Senior Citizens League has petitioned for a $1,400 stimulus check to be sent to Social Security recipients, claiming that rising inflation is putting a strain on people on fixed incomes, such as those receiving Social Security benefits. Those who wish to sign it are demanding that the money be delivered because an increase in the average benefit feels nearly non-existent due to inflation costs.

According to the petition, Social Security benefits will increase by only 1.3 percent in 2021, or around $20 per month. 86 percent of recipients, on the other hand, indicated their spending had climbed substantially more than that.

According to Yahoo! Finance, a 5% increase in inflation in numerous sectors over the previous 13 months has resulted in an increase in expenses for everyone, but social security claimants on a fixed income are severely affected. It’s a huge concern for the meat business, which has had one of the largest price hikes, with chicken prices up 7.2 percent, pork up 9%, and ground beef up 13% year over year.

This comes after 25% of low-income seniors expressed anxiety about food insecurity.

The call for checks comes as Social Security recipients are set to receive a 6% boost in payments in 2022, but mounting costs continue to eat away at those benefits.

Senior citizens aren’t the only ones who have felt the squeeze of inflation and believe that another round of stimulus checks would assist relieve the pressure of rising living costs caused by inflation. In reality, studies have demonstrated that the stimulus checks’ financial benefits lessened financial instability for many people. According to a September report from the United States Census Bureau, stimulus cheques reduced the supplemental poverty rate from 11.8 percent to 9.1 percent.

According to studies conducted earlier this year, the $2,000 aggregate benefit from the second and third stimulus checks reduced financial instability by 43% and contributed to a 42% reduction in household food shortages.