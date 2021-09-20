Fourth Stimulus Check: $600 Will Be Sent To COVID-19 Affected Workers.

As part of the US Department of Agriculture’s Build Back Better programs, millions of American workers will soon receive $600 relief checks.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack introduced the new Agricultural and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program earlier this month, allocating $700 million in competitive grant funds to assist farm and food workers who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The grant will be funded by the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which included funding for minority-serving community development banking institutions.

State agencies, tribal entities, and NGOs are all required to apply for the FFWR grant. They must also demonstrate that they can connect with hard-to-reach communities directly or through partnerships with local organizations.

The grantees will be in charge of disbursing the funds to qualifying farmworkers and meatpacking employees, who might earn up to $600 in reimbursement for expenses associated in preparing for or preventing exposure to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In the fall, the Department of Agriculture expects to begin accepting applications on www.grants.gov.

In a press statement, Secretary Vilsack remarked, “They deserve recognition and financial support for their efforts to fulfill personal and family needs while continuing to offer important services.” He continued, “This award program is another component of this administration’s efforts to guarantee that assistance to mitigate the effects of the epidemic is directed to those who need it most.”

The USDA will also spend $20 million as part of the FFWR initiative for a trial program targeted at assisting front-line grocery workers in defraying costs associated with the COVID-19 outbreak. Purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), dependent care, and fees linked with COVID-19 testing or quarantine are among these costs.

“As we celebrate the social and economic achievements of our country’s workers on Labor Day, we recognize that our farmworkers, meatpackers, and grocery workers overcame unprecedented challenges and put their lives on the line to ensure Americans could feed and sustain their families throughout the pandemic,” Vilsack said.

As COVID-19 cases spread around the country, millions of Americans are urging Congress to send out a fourth round of stimulus payments.

Stephanie Bonin, a Denver restaurant owner, started a Change.org petition asking Congress to deliver $2,000 in monthly assistance payments during the COVID-19 outbreak, which has received 2,890,098 signatures.