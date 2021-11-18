Four years after the boy was left to die, the killers will finally face life in jail.

A family commemorated the devastating anniversary of their loved one’s death in a hit-and-run accident by announcing that their campaign is one step closer to success.

Thomas Edwards was only 16 years old when he was killed by Patrick Smeda’s fast automobile.

On Mossley Hill Drive, near Sefton Park, the vehicle ploughed into the adolescent, causing fatal head and chest injuries.

Since the event on November 13, 2017, the family has advocated for those responsible for causing death by reckless driving to be sentenced to life in prison.

After colliding with the innocent teenager, Smeda fled on foot and was apprehended by police three days later.

Smeda was out on parole after serving 14 years in prison for a string of armed robberies, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

In January 2018, the father-of-three pleaded guilty to causing death by hazardous driving and failing to stop after an accident, and appeared in Liverpool Crown Court via video link from HMP Liverpool for sentencing.

He was also given an eight-year term, of which he must serve half.

However, because the sentence would run concurrently with his license period in prison for armed robbery, which he would finish in 2022, he would effectively serve no additional time for killing Thomas.

Smeda is expected to be introduced in November 2022

Sharon Edwards, Thomas’ mother from Wavertree, said: “I’d rather he stayed put for a long time. Within a couple of years or a year, he’ll be out on the streets.

“At the age of 16, my son died. He has no intention of returning. It’s just not right, and the system is broken.

“Thomas had his entire life ahead of him, and it was taken from him.”

Mrs Edwards stated that the family maintains a shrine near the roadside where Thomas was slain, and that new flowers are placed there every week.

The family’s fight to raise the maximum sentence for hazardous drivers who kill appears to be getting closer to fruition.

