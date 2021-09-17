Four Ways to Make Remote Work a Safe Environment for Everyone

When companies switched to remote work at the outset of the pandemic, they had to deal with fundamental logistical issues like how to keep their operations functioning. What tools do our staff require in order to complete their tasks? What technology will we require in order to communicate with one another?

However, as businesses navigate an increasingly “hybrid” workplace, executives are asking a more fundamental question: how can we sustain our sense of culture and community when our employees may be permanently dispersed? My perspective: As I explain in my new book The Long Game, we must break free from reactive thinking and instead concentrate on the future we wish to create.

On my weekly This website interview show “Better” (Thursdays 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT), I recently interviewed organizational psychologist David Burkus. In his most recent book, Leading From Anywhere, he discusses how to lead successful remote teams. Here are four crucial points he brought up.

Create Your Culture On Purpose

To construct a thriving remote workplace ecology, we must purposefully reproduce the important elements of culture that were frequently developed by accident back at the office. Three crucial building blocks are identified by him: shared understanding, shared identity, and psychological safety.

Burkus defines shared understanding as “awareness of each other’s knowledge, skills, and talents.” It provides the context we need to understand how and when individuals function best. “It’s significant things,” such as: “Who knows when I’ll be able to seek for help?” What can I ask for assistance with? And who can I ask — and how can I ask them? “It’s also tiny things like: Who is responsive in the evenings, and who is spending family time in the evenings,” Burkus continues. According to Burkus, leaders can evaluate shared understanding by checking in with team members on a regular basis about workload, duties, and expectations.

According to Burkus, shared identity refers to the feeling that “the people I’m working with are genuinely my team,” rather than “random people who happen to be working together.” He admits that nurturing this is more challenging in a mixed setting because it’s easier to identify with those around you—and so mistakenly reject remote colleagues. As we manage a partial return to office in 2021, Burkus sees this as the major challenge. We should be cautious, he warns. This is a condensed version of the information.