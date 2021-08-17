Four Ways to Commemorate National Nonprofit Day

Every year on August 17th, we commemorate National Nonprofit Day (NND) to honor the great influence nonprofit organizations make on our community and the world.

Many nonprofit organizations labor tirelessly to put food on people’s tables, give free legal services, and provide education to people all over the world. These groups make certain that aid reaches those who need it the most.

Because the Tariff Act of 1894 was signed into law on August 17, the NND is commemorated on that date. The bill established the first federal income taxes on corporations, but benevolent institutions and nonprofit corporations were exempt from the tax. Nonprofit organizations are still tax-exempt today, with a few limitations.

Sherita J. Herring established this day to honor the United States’ 1.5 million charitable organizations.

Here are five meaningful ways to commemorate another National Day of Service.

Volunteers are the lifeblood of any nonprofit organization. Recognize them. Thanking them for their service, whether in the form of a thank you note or small tokens of gratitude, is one of the greatest ways to commemorate the occasion.

Promote their cause: Such groups can always be promoted by spreading the news. A social media hashtag or a photo of their work can help your contacts spread the word about the outstanding work they do. Publicity is always beneficial.

Help them out with your expertise: You can team up with a nonprofit organization and offer your services in areas that will benefit them. A software engineer, for example, can assist them with digital services, while a writer can create significant and in-depth writings to help them promote their message. Several corporations, in fact, might include this into their social responsibility programs.

A digital donor wall: Boosting the performance of a nonprofit organization begins with encouraging donors. A donor wall can be displayed on your website or on stage at your next gala fundraising. This scrolling donor list inspires and motivates those who make it possible for your organization to fulfill its objectives.