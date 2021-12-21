Four variables influenced Boris Johnson’s lockdown decisions.

Boris Johnson recently claimed that the data on the new Omicron coronavirus strain is being evaluated ‘hour by hour,’ and that four variables will influence his decision on a possible lockdown.

With the number of instances of the virus on the rise, the Prime Minister must decide whether to reinstate limits in England to avoid the NHS from becoming overburdened, according to the Mirror.

The Prime Minister is thought to be considering a number of ideas, including urging individuals to minimize their contact with others, particularly indoors, but not making it a legal necessity.

All of the ‘Step 2’ covid guidelines that could be implemented after the holidays

Steve Barclay, Cabinet Office Minister, advised people to be “conservative” this Christmas and said his own plans had been trimmed back.

Another alternative is to impose mandatory limits on household mixing, according to reports. According to government officials, a return to Step 2 of the Covid roadmap might happen as soon as December 27.

Indoor household mixing was prohibited, and pubs and restaurants were obliged to serve clients outside, according to the rules, which were last in place in April of this year.

This might be done as part of a “circuit breaker” lockdown, which could last up to four weeks.

A ban on huge events like as football matches and concerts is also being mooted, according to reports.

Another alternative is a complete lockdown, but this would only be considered if scientific evidence indicates that the NHS is very likely to be overburdened and that boosters are less effective than specialists believe.

Any limits have yet to be decided, and ministers are awaiting more information.

We looked at the choices that are said to be being evaluated, as well as the reasons that could affect the decision.

Omicron-related hospitalizations

The number of patients hospitalized with Covid is a crucial element throughout the pandemic.

The Omicron type appears to be spreading swiftly across the country, resulting in an increase in coronavirus cases.

Jeremy Farrar, a former SAGE expert, noted that while Omicron variant transmission is “eye-wateringly high,” there is still a lot of mystery about what this means in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.

Boris Johnson said after yesterday’s Cabinet meeting that the government needed to be clearer about the. “The summary has come to an end.”