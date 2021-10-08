Four times a day, or roughly 1,500 times a year, children complain of hunger.

Despite eating their final snack or meal as late as 7:02pm, 67 percent of 1,000 kids aged six to sixteen claim to have gone to bed hungry — and 88 percent claim to have woken up hungry in the morning.

It was also discovered that the most common moment for children to complain about hunger is at 12:05 p.m.

Children, on the other hand, reported feeling grumpy (39 percent), fatigued (34 percent), and easily distracted as a result of being hungry (26 percent).

A further 34% said they become upset when they’re hungry, while 29% said they get annoyed.

Ben’s Original commissioned the study as part of their cooperation with the Trussell Trust.

“No one deserves to go hungry,” said Armen Topalian, market director for Mars Food UK.

“We believe that everyone deserves a seat at the table, which is why we’ve teamed up with the Trussell Trust to help their 1,300 foodbanks.”

“Through our relationship, we’re raising awareness of the Trussell Trust’s work in the UK to help offer everyone access to nutritious meals and to provide crucial support and advice to people who can’t afford it when they need it most.”

“This job is more vital than ever, therefore we’re rallying people to stand with us in the fight against hunger.”

The study also discovered that if a child’s friend told them they were hungry, 60% of them would share their food.

And, according to OnePoll, 39% of those polled would buy them food with their pocket money, while 35% would invite them to a meal at their home.

“Every parent understands what it’s like to be told their child wants another snack,” said Garry Lemon, head of research and policy at the Trussell Trust. “Imagine how difficult that must be for parents battling to afford the fundamentals.”

“Every week, food banks hear terrible stories of children and adults going hungry because there isn’t enough money to feed them.

“This isn’t right at all.” “As a group, we must work together.” The summary comes to a close. “