Four teenagers are accused of killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring a seven-year-old boy.

Statesville police have accused four adolescents for their suspected involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl and injured a 7-year-old child in North Carolina.

Nasir Cor’lee Turner, 18, of Mooresville, Sayqwon Kalil Miller, 19, of Statesville, and Donnell Ellison, 19, of Statesville, have all been charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony conspiracy, and discharging a weapon into occupied property causing serious injury, according to Fox 8.

The name of the fourth suspect, a 17-year-old boy, has remained unknown.

He was charged as a juvenile with the identical allegations as the other three men.

One of the suspects, Ellison, is still on the loose and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Statesville police. If anyone sees him, they are urged to call 911 immediately.

On June 28, around 6:56 p.m., a drive-by shooting happened along Wilson Lee Boulevard in Statesville. Outside of a home, police discovered 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell and her 7-year-old cousin Tariq Lowery with gunshot wounds after responding to a complaint of shots fired.

Both children were sent to the hospital right away. The young girl died as a result of her injuries.

Statesville police reached out to the community after the shooting to ask for assistance in investigating the crime. Officers were told that people were outside at the time of the event, but no witnesses came forward to give a statement.

With the cooperation of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the Statesville Police Department was able to track down two automobiles involved in the incident. A white 2003 Honda Accord was the first automobile, followed by a white 2013 Mercedes C250. The vehicles were seized by police in order to search for evidence, according to police.

The two automobiles had forensic evidence. Authorities were able to identify the four suspects using leads and evidence from the crime site.

The case is being investigated by investigators in Statesville. Additional arrests may be made, according to Statesville police.

Call 704-878-3406 if you have any information about the shooting, according to the Statesville Police Department.

That night, Howell and Lowery were not the only ones who were shot. During the investigation into the initial crime, a 10-year-old kid was shot in a similar drive-by on Newbern Avenue. According to WCNC, the kid is anticipated to make a full recovery.

