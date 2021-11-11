Four Strange Moments in the Kyle Rittenhouse Trial You Might Have Missed

Many people are already enthralled by Kyle Rittenhouse’s contentious trial.

For the first time since killing two men and injuring a third during rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on August 25, 2020, the 18-year-old testified on Wednesday.

Rittenhouse assassinated Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was injured at the time.

The juvenile, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, is facing six criminal charges, including homicide with purpose and recklessness. The trial is still ongoing, and he rejects the charges.

The murder trial is without a doubt serious, but people who were watching it develop noticed a few strange moments from presiding Judge Bruce Schroeder.

The Judge Reads the Magazine ‘Cookie Book’

Everyone enjoys cookies. During a brief break, though, most persons involved in the trial were probably not thinking about them. The majority… but not all.

During a 10-minute break on Wednesday, Judge Schroeder, the trial’s presiding judge, brought up Cookie Book, a cookie catalog.

Schroeder spent a few minutes at the conclusion of the break looking over the book.

A Playboy Model is Mentioned

“To produce an iconic moment in this film, chocolate syrup, casaba melon, and a Playboy model, Marli Renfro, were enlisted”—Judge Schroeder.

The picture is Psycho, directed by Alfred Hitchcock and released in 1960. Perhaps less evident is why it was brought up in court. What is the solution? The judge’s passion for the game program Jeopardy! When the judge has nothing to do during jury selection (yes, this is pre-trial), Schroeder disclosed that he usually spends the time playing trivia with the jury pool until the attorneys are ready. Schroeder read this Hitchcock teaser aloud at one point.

Renfro was Janet Leigh’s body double in the film’s famous shower scene, for those who don’t know.

The Judge’s Cell Is Turned Off

After returning from lunch, Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team claims that the prosecution is deliberately seeking a mistrial.

The judge’s phone rings in the meanwhile. Lee Greenwood’s patriotic anthem “God Bless the United States of America” is the ringtone. twitter.com/xGY3dJd4e4 @justinbaragona — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) 10 November 2021 The court heard Judge Schroeder’s cell go off at one point during the proceedings.

Some have questioned his ringtone, pointing out that it was Lee Greenwood’s God Bless the United States of America, which has been heard a lot. This is a condensed version of the information.