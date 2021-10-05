Four restaurants in Liverpool have been nominated for national honours.

Four restaurants in Liverpool have been chosen finalists in a national awards ceremony, beating out thousands of others from across the UK.

To be in with a chance of winning, Liverpool residents may now vote for their favorites.

The inaugural Deliveroo Restaurant Awards have shortlisted Crust, Grilla, Caribou Poutine, and newcomer Fat Hippo.

After 50,000 people voted across the UK, the finalists were chosen from a field of more than 600 restaurants.

People have until October 18 to vote for their favorite restaurant in their neighborhood. The public may vote online right now for a chance to win £500 in customer credit. On November 15, the winner will be declared at a virtual ceremony.

The restaurants in Liverpool have been shortlisted in several categories. Fat Hippo, which debuted on Bold Street in May, has been nominated for Restaurant of the Year. Crust, with locations on Bold Street and in Woolton Village, is vying for the title of Best Pizza.

Grilla, which has locations on Hardman Street and Allerton Road in the city center, has been nominated for Best Middle Eastern Restaurant. Slater Street’s Caribou Poutine is a finalist for the Best Meals Under £10 award.

This year, Deliveroo has raised the number of award categories to 22, in order to honor more businesses and celebrate even more dishes and cuisines after a difficult year for the industry.

“Celebrating our outstanding restaurant and grocery partners has never been more important,” Deliveroo CEO Will Shu said. We’re kicking off our third annual Deliveroo Restaurant Awards to highlight the greatest dining in the UK and Ireland, from high-street favorites to hidden gems.

“This year’s awards will be larger and better than ever, with new categories and almost 45,000 restaurants and grocers in the running. We’re encouraging the public to vote for and support their favorite local restaurants and grocery stores.”

Visit the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards website to vote and see the entire shortlist.