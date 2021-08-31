Four police chiefs have been sued for ‘excessively delaying’ gun permit applications.

According to the Associated Press, four Connecticut police chiefs have been sued by a gun rights group and four residents for “excessively delaying” gun permit applications.

The Connecticut Citizens Defense League (CCDL) announced that it had filed a federal lawsuit against the police chiefs of Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, and Waterbury, alleging that they purposely hindered the licensing process and infringed on people’s right to bear arms and due process.

The CCDL’s president, Holly Sullivan, issued a statement stating that the cities were renowned for deliberately stalling the application process for gun permits.

“These localities are well-known for infringing on residents’ fundamental rights by procrastinating the application procedure excessively,” Sullivan added. “The CCDL is fighting for the rights of residents of these cities, many of whom are minorities, to keep and bear arms for personal protection.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Officials in Hartford, Bridgeport, and New Haven said they were working on responding to the lawsuit and its charges on Tuesday. Officials from the Waterbury Police Department have been contacted for comment.

The action seeks injunctions, as well as punitive penalties and legal fees, from the four departments to amend their rules and regulations so that permits can be provided on time.

According to the lawsuit, Hartford resident Orel Johnson submitted for a municipal firearm permit, which is required to apply for a state pistol permit, at the city police department in June. Residents can only legally possess firearms after receiving a state permit.

Johnson claims he was told to put his name on a list and that he would be contacted by police officials when they were ready to approve his application. Despite his repeated calls to Hartford police, he claims they have yet to take his application.

Shaquanna Williams of New Haven said city police declined to receive her application for a municipal handgun permit on August 18 and instead scheduled an appointment for her to submit it in March 2022.

Since last year, Anne Cordero has been attempting to submit her application for a municipal weapons permit to Bridgeport police. According to the lawsuit, city police told her in June that she needed to make an appointment to submit her application, with the first one available in late January 2022.

Jamie Eason handed in his weapon. This is a condensed version of the information.