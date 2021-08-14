Four people were injured when a supermarket in Las Vegas collapsed; the cause is unknown.

A store in Las Vegas, Nevada, fell on Friday, injuring four people and forcing more than a dozen people to flee through the back door.

After La Bonita Supermarkets on 2500 E. Desert Inn Road opened on Friday morning, the overhang fell for roughly 20 minutes. According to Clark County Fire Battalion Chief Steve Broadwell, none of the patients sustained life-threatening injuries, as reported by Fox5 Las Vegas.

La Bonita Supermarkets General Manager Armando Martinez issued a statement following the event, stating that the store will stay closed until further notice.

“At this time, we don’t know what caused the incident, and we’re working with the appropriate authorities to figure it out,” Martinez said.

Three of those injured in the grocery fall, according to a seller named Michael Martial, appeared to be homeless persons, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While two were able to flee the scene, one was hit in the back of the head and was “gushing blood,” according to Martial.

Broadwell said firemen had to extract one of the injured people from the rubble.

The incident might have been much worse, according to the Clark County Fire Battalion chief, if it had occurred later in the day. At the time of the occurrence, only a few people were said to be there. At 6:18 a.m., they were contacted.

There was no mention of the exact number of persons who were present at the supermarket. However, Adolfo Navarrete, the store’s deli supervisor, told the Review-Journal that more than a dozen employees were able to safely exit by the rear door.

He stated, “I simply see the windows breaking like it’s an earthquake.” “And then I notice a pile of trash and dust behind me.”

After the fall, rescuers made sure there were no gas or electrical hazards. They also ran a supplementary search before judging the situation to be clear.

The cause of the collapse has yet to be revealed as of this writing. The incident is being investigated by county building inspectors.

Broadwell, on the other hand, pointed out that the supermarket was an ancient structure. Since 1979, the strip mall has been in operation.

As a result of the incident, no nearby businesses were harmed.

La Bonita’s general manager stated that all staff were given a compensated day off following the fall. They also provided medical and emotional support if needed. While the Las Vegas store is shuttered, some staff will be moved to other sites.

Teri Williams, a State Department spokesman. Brief News from Washington Newsday.