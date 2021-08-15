Four people were injured in a shooting in London, and the streets were cordoned off by police.

At 10.10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were dispatched to Clarence Gardens in North West 1 in response to allegations of gunshots.

“Police were alerted shortly before 10.10pm on Saturday, 14 August to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Clarence Gardens, NW1,” a police spokesman said.

“Officers, including weapons officers, as well as London Ambulance Service paramedics, were present. Two women were treated for suspected gunshot wounds at the site before being transferred to the hospital.

“Subsequently, a man and a woman self-presented to the hospital with probable gunshot wounds.

“We’re waiting for an update on the status of all four.

“A crime scene has been established, and officers are still on the site.

“The investigation is still ongoing.

“At this point, no arrests have been made. This incident is not being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.

“Anyone with information can contact 101 and provide the reference Cad 7619/14Aug.

“From 23:36 hrs on Saturday, 14 August, to 07:00 hrs on Sunday, 15 August, a Section 60 Order has been authorised over Camden borough.”