Four people trapped in basements in New York City were discovered dead after a historic flood; a state of emergency was declared.

Three individuals died in Queens and one in Brooklyn on Wednesday when a rainstorm produced by Hurricane Ida’s remnants swamped their basement and trapped them within.

A 66-year-old Brooklyn man was discovered dead within the basement of his Cypress Hills condominium at 12:35 a.m. Thursday. According to the New York Post, another woman in her 40s was discovered dead trapped inside her apartment near the Horace Harding Expressway on Grand Central Parkway.

The Post stated that two males, ages 22 and 45, were found dead in the basement of their home on 183rd Street near 90th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. The two victims were found unconscious and unresponsive, and the building’s side wall had crumbled, according to the Insider.

When the deceased’s family members couldn’t find or contact them, they called 911. The Emergency Services Unit of the New York Police Department reacted to the residents and located the flood victims. The four victims were all brought to hospitals and eventually confirmed dead.

The downpour also caused a partial collapse of a structure at 90-11 183rd St., according to reports.

According to the Insider, people are apparently trapped inside the flooded basement of the building, and the New York Fire Department (FDNY) is using divers to seek for survivors.

The downpour resulted in a historic flood. Late Wednesday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio proclaimed a state of emergency. On Twitter, he added, “We’re experiencing a historic weather event tonight with record-breaking rain across the city, terrible floods, and unsafe conditions on our highways.”

According to the Washington Post, 112,600 individuals in Pennsylvania, 82,200 in New Jersey, and 51,500 in New York state were without power.

The current weather event is also the first time that a flash flood warning has been issued for New York City. “This is only the second time we’ve ever issued a Flash Flood Emergency (this is the first one for NYC).” The National Weather Service in New York tweeted, “The first time we’ve issued a Flash Flood Emergency was for Northeast New Jersey an hour ago.”