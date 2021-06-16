Four people have died as a result of the Covid vaccine’s side effects.

According to a report from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), four deaths had occurred by the end of May, with the “underlying cause of death being adverse effects of Covid-19 vaccines.”

According to statistics from Public Health Scotland, 3.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dosage by May 31.

According to the most recent numbers, 10,137 persons have died in Scotland as a result of proven or suspected coronavirus.

In the week ending June 13, there were seven fatalities that referenced Covid-19 on the death certificate, one fewer than the preceding week.

Five of the deaths in the week ending June 13 were persons aged 75 or older, while the other two were persons aged 65 to 74.

The statistics are updated weekly and represent all deaths in Scotland for which Covid-19 was listed on the death certificate.

They differ from the Scottish Government’s daily announcements of lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths because the NRS data include suspected or probable Covid-19 infections.

Scotland’s Covid-19 death rate fell close to its lowest level in May, according to the NRS data.

In May, six out of every 100,000 persons died from Covid, whereas the lowest monthly rate was four out of 100,000 in August 2020, when age and demographic structure were taken into account.

According to the statistics, persons who live in the most poor areas are more likely to die from Covid than those who live in the least poor areas.

“According to the latest numbers, there were seven deaths last week where Covid-19 was indicated on the death certificate,” said Pete Whitehouse, NRS director of statistical services.

“After correcting for age, those in the most poor areas were 2.4 times more likely than those in the least impoverished regions to die from Covid.

“Over the duration of the pandemic, the size of this disparity has gradually grown from 2.1 to 2.4.”

Over the period of the pandemic from March 2020 to May. (This is a brief piece.)