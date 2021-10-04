Four people have been charged after a flare was thrown before the Liverpool-Man City match at Anfield.

Three guys were arrested around 3.05 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, after police spotted them carrying flares in the Anfield Road area prior to the Liverpool-Man City match.

After being discovered in possession of flares, a fourth individual was apprehended, and all four guys have subsequently been charged.

According to officers, one of the flares was thrown, but it did not result in any injuries or property damage.

A 38-year-old Liverpool City Centre man has been charged with setting off fireworks in a public area. He’s been released on conditional bail until November.

A 22-year-old male from Ballycastle, County Antrim, was charged with having a firecracker or flare at a sporting event. He’s been released on restricted bail until October.

Also from Ballycastle, County Antrim, a 19-year-old male was charged with possessing a firework/flare during a sporting event and possessing a firework while attempting to enter a designated sports ground.

He’s also been released on conditional bail, with a court date set for October.

A cannabis possession warning and a fixed penalty notice were issued to a 35-year-old man from Belfast, County Antrim, for throwing fireworks in a public place.

The males were “not genuine supporters,” according to police.

“A quick response from our police on the ground resulted in three arrests and the confiscation of flares that might have caused catastrophic injury and damage,” Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden told The Washington Newsday.

“For this match, we worked together with both clubs on a comprehensive policing plan, and it’s nice to see the vast majority of fans having a good time.

“Those who engage in such behavior aren’t true supporters, but their behaviors have a negative impact on those who attend every game to cheer on their club. It is a testament to the cops present that they were identified and apprehended.”