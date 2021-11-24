Four people have been arrested after a girl’s father was allegedly killed for sexually harassing her.

After her father sexually assaulted her, a 17-year-old girl in India allegedly had him assassinated by three pals. For the slaying, cops have detained the girl, her boyfriend, and three others.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, the daughter went to a neighbor’s house and allegedly told them that her father had been attacked by a bunch of individuals. The 46-year-old guy was discovered in a pool of blood by police responding to the apartment in Bengaluru, Karnataka, India. According to The Times of India, he had been hacked many times and then smashed with a hammer.

Cops questioned the 17-year-old girl during the inquiry and discovered contradictions in her account. The girl admitted to having her boyfriend and others murder her father, according to the authorities. The adolescent revealed to the cops that she had told her boyfriend that her father was bothering her sexually. Later, the boyfriend enlisted the help of three of his pals, and the four of them devised a plan to assassinate the father.

When the girl’s mother was out of town on Sunday, the dad and his two kids were alone in the house. The four suspects arrived at the girl’s house at 12:30 a.m. and knocked on the door. The suspects attacked the father after the girl unlocked the gate. The four suspects fled the scene after the murder.

According to India Today, the victim’s two daughters, ages 17 and 11, witnessed their father’s death.

The four suspects, as well as the girl, have been apprehended by police. The murder weapon was also found.

The minor’s claim of sexual harassment is being investigated. The girl’s mother corroborated the allegation. The guy and his wife fought frequently about him sexually harassing their eldest daughter, according to authorities.

Other plausible motives are being investigated by investigators. The four youths and the girl will appear in front of the Juvenile Justice Board for further judicial proceedings.

