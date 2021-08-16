Four people are lucky to be alive after a terrible incident on the M6 involving an HGV and a vehicle.

This morning, four passengers were ‘fortunate’ to avoid a crash on the M6.

At 7 a.m. on Monday, August 16, emergency services were dispatched to the area when a blue Renault Megane collided with a lorry.

The collision occurred on the M6 southbound between junctions 19 (Knutsford) and 18 (Holmes Chapel).

According to Cheshire Live, the lorry veered off the highway and hit with a tree during the collision.

Three people were sent to the hospital for further treatment after the fire, although the fire department said they only suffered minor injuries.

“This morning we were called to a road traffic collision on the M6 between J19 and J18 Southbound,” Knutsford Fire Station said on Facebook, alongside photos of the mangled automobile.

“Five fire engines, as well as police and an ambulance, were dispatched to the scene.

“The four victims suffered minor injuries and were transferred to the hospital for further treatment.”

Users on Facebook raced to applaud the firefighters, saying the passengers were ‘fortunate’ to have escaped with minor injuries.

“Omg they are so lucky,” one user commented. There was a fantastic firefighter and rescue there.”

“Jeez, there’s a lot we’re lucky for, thank God for crash safety and intelligent engineering,” said another.

“They appear to be very lucky to have escaped with minor injuries; how anyone lived and the car looks like that is beyond me!” stated a third. But I’m glad to hear they all made it, and I wish them all a swift recovery.”

“Oh my god……how did anyone get out of that automobile alive?” said a fourth.

“Firefighters were alerted following reports of a collision between an HGV and a car on the M6 southbound between junction 19 and junction 18,” a spokeswoman for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

“When the firefighters arrived, they gave first aid to three victims and utilized cutting tools to remove the car’s doors for easier access.

“For a brief length of time, all lanes were closed. After that, the crews made the site safe.”