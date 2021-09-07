Four people are injured when a car drives through a homeless encampment in Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, a vehicle slammed into a homeless encampment in a Los Angeles area on Tuesday morning, leaving at least four people hospitalized and dramatic rescue efforts continuing (LAFD).

According to LAFD spokesperson Nicholas Prange, the incident occurred about 6 a.m. local time after a white vehicle drove onto the pavement in the 500 block of South Virgil Avenue in Koreatown.

According to the fire service, paramedics recognized five persons who were injured in the incident, including one person who was trapped beneath the truck.

Using heavy rescue equipment, firefighters successfully pulled the vehicle from the encampment and released the trapped individual. Officials informed Fox 11 that the trapped man was napping on a sofa when the automobile slammed into him, adding that the sofa may have served as a life-saving barrier.

“Heavy Rescue 3 freed one stranded patient by removing the automobile from the encampment. A total of four patients, one in moderate condition and three in fair condition, were transferred to the hospital. “There are no other patients who require treatment,” Prange added in a statement.

Firefighters airlifted the vehicle from the campsite, while items were strewn across the pavement and street, according to video footage taken by reporters on Twitter.

#BREAKING In Koreatown, a car rams into a homeless encampment. @ABC7 #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/YiUDcNAuFR AIR7HD overhead as the automobile is taken away… @ABC7 #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/YiUDcNAuFR

September 7, 2021 — Marc Cota-Robles (@abc7marccr)

The fire department did not provide any information on the cause of the accident or the identity of those who were involved in it. The degree of the injuries suffered by individuals who were admitted to the hospital is still unknown.

The LAFD has been approached for additional comment, and this story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The incident at the homeless encampment occurred just days after the city of Los Angeles passed a new ordinance imposing harsher restrictions on where homeless individuals can sit, sleep, recline, and store their belongings.

According to ABC 7, the new rule now allows the Los Angeles City Council to target specific places, such as schools, daycare centers, parks, and libraries, and prohibit encampments from being located within 500 feet of them.

