Four officers have been placed on administrative leave after they were not charged for shooting a black man eight times.

Authorities in Maryland have announced that four cops would not face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Black man who the officers claimed fired first at them during a chase in January.

Due to a lack of evidence, a grand jury chose not to charge the Gaithersburg cops. According to the Associated Press, the officers will be placed on administrative leave while the agency conducts an internal investigation.

According to statements released by Montgomery County prosecutors, the cops, who were part of a plainclothes street crimes squad, saw a “muzzle flash” from Kwamena Ocran’s revolver. A bullet whizzed past the officer’s head, according to one cop.

All four officers opened fire on Ocran, who was fleeing. According to a 12-page report from prosecutors, he was struck eight times, twice in his “left lateral back.” Sgt. Willie Delgado, Officer Kyle Khuen, Cpl. Larbi Dakkouni, and Officer James Doyle were the police involved. According to the prosecutors’ investigation, the shooting occurred outside the Chelsea Park condominiums in central Gaithersburg on January 8 after officers received a tip that Ocran was unlawfully carrying a gun he intended to sell.

Because plainclothes cops in Gaithersburg were not required to use body cameras at the time, the encounter was not captured on tape. Moments afterwards, another cop with a camera arrived on the scene and captured footage showing a gun near to Ocran’s body, but authorities were unable to locate physical evidence that he had fired it.

Three metal detector sweeps of the scene by crime scene technicians failed to discover shell casings from Ocran’s gun. Prosecutors said they were only able to discover 23 shot casings from the cops’ firearms.

While detectives had prepared Ocran’s hands for gunshot residue analysis, Deputy State’s Attorney Christopher Sandmann told The Washington Post that there was a “error or miscommunication” and Ocran’s hands were never swabbed for the test.

Investigators did locate gunshot residue on Ocran’s right sleeve, according to Sandmann and Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson, but an expert witness told grand jurors that it might have been transferred by the cops. This is a condensed version of the information.