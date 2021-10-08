Four Northeast states have signed a ‘transformative’ agreement to combat gun trafficking.

According to the Associated Press, four Northeast states inked a 10-page deal on Thursday to exchange data on gun crimes and transactions with law enforcement in an effort to target firearms networks.

Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, one of the four who signed the deal, termed the collaboration “transformative,” saying it will benefit the entire country, citing a spike in gun violence during the COVID-19 outbreak as an example.

“What a better place this would be if Congress simply allowed us to share this nationally,” Hochul remarked.

The agreement, which includes safeguards aimed at ensuring the security and correct use of the information supplied, was also signed by Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The step, according to the Democratic governors of the four states, will help to thwart cross-state firearms networks.

In a joint web release with the other three states, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared, “Despite our greatest gun safety legislation, we have more darn guns on the street than we ever had before.” “And if you don’t take guns seriously, you’re not serious about law and order.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Governor Phil Murphy of New Jersey revealed that 85 percent of weapons confiscated by police in his state in the last six months came from other states.

“None of us on the screen here is ignorant to the truth that the gun regulations in our own states are only as good as those in our neighborhood,” Murphy added.

As he runs for reelection in New Jersey this year, Murphy has emphasized the gun control measures he has passed. If re-elected, he’s also promised to make gun safety classes mandatory for individuals seeking permits, to require lockboxes to store firearms, and to hold gun manufacturers accountable for the harm caused by their goods.

The states intend to exchange information obtained from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) through “eTrace” records, which identify who purchased and sold guns found during criminal investigations. States can also share data on guns from before the Thursday deal.

According to the agreement, they are not compelled to divulge traces that are regarded “priority and/or sensitive.”

The accord was praised by CeaseFire PA, a group dedicated to reducing gun violence in Pennsylvania. This is a condensed version of the information.