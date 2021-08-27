Four New York cops have been suspended for failing to act during a videotaped shooting incident.

Four New York City police officers were suspended on Thursday for standing by and doing nothing in the aftermath of a shooting in the city’s Harlem district on Monday night.

An NYPD official told This website on Thursday that the officers had been suspended without pay, but offered no other details or remarks.

Two officers on foot patrol and two more riding in a patrol vehicle are seen on video surveillance obtained by the Daily News as numerous males stand on the sidewalk.

According to the Daily News, the officers were on a “crime reduction” mission, which involved watching the men drink and gamble when a gun went off, presumably injuring one of the men in the leg.

After the gun is fired, the group disperses, and one man looks to have shot himself in the leg.

Two of the officers were leaned up against a structure, a few steps away from the gunshot incident. Two other cops in the patrol car did not step out to investigate the situation. Instead, they reversed their NYPD SUV to allow one of the shooters to get into their vehicle and drive away.

According to the Daily News, the men returned later, recovered their goods, and placed the pistol in the middle of the pavement.

The cops reported the shooting as a fireworks incident a few minutes later and requested that a supervisor be dispatched to the location.

The police examined if someone had been shot or if the gun had simply gone off, scaring the men away.

A verbal altercation in the Bronx borough of New York City resulted in shooting during the day on Thursday. On August 25, the NYPD News account shared a video of the event to Twitter.

A man is seen sprinting down a street while being pursued by two other persons. One of the people chasing the man can be seen carrying a gun and aiming it at the victim as he tries to flee. The victim then hides behind a car, as the alleged gunman approaches and shoots the rifle once again at the victim. The two individuals later depart the scene, leaving the victim laying on the pavement behind them. This is a condensed version of the information.