Four new professional dancers have joined the Strictly Come Dancing crew in the hope of landing their “dream job.”

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the addition of four new professional dancers to the cast this season.

Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Cameron Lombard, and Jowita Przystal, the new dancers, were hand-picked from all around the world.

Kai Widdrington is a former Dancing With The Stars professional and 2010 World Junior Latin American Champion.

Nikita Kuxmin comes to the show with a six-time Latin and Ballroom National Champion title under her belt, as well as Let’s Dance Germany experience.

Cameron Lombard, the reigning South African Latin Champion, has also joined the team.

Along with Jowita Przystal, the 2014 Polish Open Latin Champion and winner of BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer 2020.

Alja korjanec, Amy Dowden, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse are among the professional dancers already announced for the 2019 series.

“This is my boyhood fantasy come true,” Kai Widdrington remarked. I’ve been a fan of Strictly since the first series as a little boy from Southampton, and to be a professional dancer on the show 18 years later is the most incredible experience and accomplishment of my career.

“I’m looking forward to stepping onto the Strictly floor and experiencing the exciting moments ahead.”

“I’ve always been astonished by the enchantment that Strictly Come Dancing brings,” Nikita Kuzmin stated. I’ve never missed a chance to watch it, no matter where I’ve lived.

“And joining it as a professional dancer will give me the opportunity to work my magic on the world’s most famous dance floor. I’m excited to give it my all.”

“Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for this life-changing opportunity,” Cameron Lombard said. This is not just a dream come true, but also a task I eagerly welcome.

“I’m ecstatic beyond belief and can’t wait to make my mark on the dance floor!”

“This is my wildest wish come true,” Jowita Przystal stated. There are no words to express how I feel right now.

“I’m still pinching myself to make sure it’s genuine, but it is.”

