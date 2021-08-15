Four new nations have been added to the UK travel blacklist, according to Tui, British Airways, and Virgin Atlantic.

Four new places have been added to the red travel list, including a popular vacation resort.

Pakistan, Turkey, and much of South America and Africa are among the 60 countries now on the red list.

People travelling in the UK from red-tier countries must stay in a quarantine hotel for 11 nights.

And the tariff for lone travelers at these hotels increased three days ago, from £1,750 to £2,285.

However, four additional countries were recently added to the list.

Mexico, Georgia, La Reunion, and Mayotte were added to the government’s red list in the most recent edition.

Even if they have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccination, travellers travelling in the UK from these four countries must stay in the £2,285 quarantine hotel.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of vacationers are scrambling to arrange visits to countries where travel restrictions have been reduced or limited.

After it was verified that fully vaccinated immigrants from France will no longer need to self-isolate, demand for Brittany Ferries skyrocketed.

On Thursday, the company got 1,398 bookings for sailings between the UK and France, up from 568 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the total value of bookings across all of its routes was £1.2 million, which is around three times higher than the daily totals leading up to the announcement.

Eurostar reported that bookings on its London-Paris service have doubled, and that passenger numbers will rise as soon as this weekend.

The train company, which has shortened its schedules as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, said it is prepared to raise capacity in the coming weeks to accommodate rising demand.

The most popular destinations on Wednesday, according to online travel site Skyscanner, were Malaga, Palma, Alicante, and Tenerife in Spain, and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

When compared to the same day last week, it saw a 42 percent spike in bookings to Spain.

Despite speculation that stronger procedures may be adopted, the government decided that fully-vaccinated newcomers from the nation will continue to be exempt from self-isolation.

The majority of clients scheduled vacations for this month, indicating that they want to avoid having their plans disrupted by a change.