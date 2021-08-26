Four new blazes erupted in California on Wednesday, prompting an update to the wildfire map.

Four new wildfires erupted in California on Wednesday, forcing almost 40,000 residents to flee the state, which is already grappling with three huge blazes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) acknowledged four new wildfires had erupted in the state in an update on Wednesday evening, with the Airola Fire in Calaveras County being the deadliest, having burnt 700 acres by the end of the day.

The South Fire, which started in San Bernardino County on Wednesday, has burned 500 acres, while the Westward Fire in Riverside County has scorched 200 acres and the Bennett Fire in Nevada County has burned 59 acres.

According to Cal Fire data, the South and Airola flames are 0 percent contained, while the Westward blaze is 10% contained and the Bennett Fire is 60% contained.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services, four new fires are burning in California alongside seven others, causing 37,252 people to be evacuated by Wednesday.

The Caldor Fire, which started on August 14 and is still growing near to Lake Tahoe, has forced the majority of the evacuations in El Dorado County, which has a population of 24,500 people.

The Caldor Fire has burned 126,566 acres and is just 12 percent contained, with the blaze moving closer to the California-Nevada border.

Cal Fire reports that the fire has destroyed 637 structures and damaged 37 others, with the agency deploying 80 crews totaling 2,897 employees to help put out the fire. The enormous blaze has attracted at least 243 fire engines, 51 dozers, and 27 water tenders.

According to data from the National Interagency Fire Center, the fire is one of 11 blazes presently raging in California that have scorched 1,358,145 acres of land.

After a heatwave and drought in early July caused blazes to break out over the West Coast, at least 92 big wildfires have burned across 13 states, destroying more than 2.5 million acres.

Officials have emphasized that the terrible impacts of recent wildfires have been compounded by the effects of climate change