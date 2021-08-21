Four Neo-Nazi Forum Members Have Been Charged With Attempting to Destroy the Power Grid.

On Friday, federal criminal charges were filed against four men who met on a neo-Nazi forum and reportedly plotted a terrorist attack on the power infrastructure.

According to the Department of Justice, Paul James Kryscuk, 35, Liam Collins, 21, Jordan Duncan, 26, and Joseph Maurino, 22, were charged with conspiring to harm the property of an energy plant in the United States (DOJ). Duncan and Collins are former United States Marines who served at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Between 2017 and 2020, Collins allegedly stole military equipment as part of the scheme, while Duncan shared a library containing material on firearms, explosives, and nerve poisons that was partially stolen from the military. The four individuals are accused of conducting considerable investigation into a previous attack on the electrical grid.

The group also allegedly considered producing the powerful explosive Thermite with the goal of destroying power transformers to cripple the electrical grid. Collins is reported to have told the others to get 50 pounds of Tannerite, which can be used to manufacture the explosive Thermite.

Authorities obtained a list of important power grid locations in Idaho and nearby states during a search of Kryscuk’s belongings in October 2020. The men may have caused over $100,000 in damages, according to the DOJ, if their claimed scheme had been fully realized.

Collins, Duncan, and Kryscuk, as well as 21-year-old Marine Justin Hermanson, were previously charged with conspiring to manufacture, transport, and sell hard-to-get firearms and parts while concealing their acquisitions from the federal authorities.

Kryscuk is accused of making untraceable “ghost weapons” and silencers. He allegedly delivered the firearms from Idaho to Collins, who was in North Carolina at the time, while using an identity. Collins and Duncan eventually relocated to Idaho in order to be closer to Kryscuk.

According to The Associated Press, John Little, a special agent with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, Kryscuk previously used the identity “Pauley Harker” while participating in “hate porn” movies that were “racially motivated” and “concentrated on minority ladies.”

Collins and Kryscuk met on the now-defunct neo-Nazi web forum Iron March, according to court filings, and used the platform to recruit additional members of the group. Collins wrote on the forum, according to court filings, that he hoped the group would succeed. This is a condensed version of the information.