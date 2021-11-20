Four months after he died of natural causes, the body of a wanted US fugitive was discovered.

The Associated Press reported Friday that a man on the US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list died four months ago in Seneca, South Carolina, over 16 years after being placed on the list.

Frederick Cecil McLean, 70, died of natural causes in July, and his body was discovered Nov. 6 after a neighbor reported him missing after not seeing him for a time, according to Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis.

During an autopsy on Nov. 15, a fingerprint that was confirmed to be McLean’s was taken from the deceased.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department filed arrest warrants for McLean in 2005 after establishing that he was a high-risk of continuing to assault young girls, resulting to his inclusion on the FBI’s Most Wanted list a year later.

McLean was a Jehovah’s Witness who met his at least eight known victims over the period of 25 years through his religious connections, according to his Most Wanted poster. Between the ages of five and twelve, one girl was allegedly assaulted over 100 times.

McLean had been posing as James Fitzgerald in South Carolina for the past 15 years.

According to WYFF in South Carolina, U.S. Marshal Steve Stafford of the Southern District of California said, “We wish McLean’s destiny had been settled by a court of law 15 years ago.” “The detectives who worked on this case never gave up hope. We hope McLean’s death provides some relief to the victims and their families, especially given that he can no longer harm children.” While no foul play is suspected in McLean’s death at this time, the inquiry will continue to see if he had any help eluding authorities over the last 15 years.

Anyone with information on McLean or any other potential victims is encouraged to contact US Marshals and local police.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“The finding of Frederick McLean’s body brings the manhunt to a close, but the investigation continues,” said Ronald Davis, Director of the United States Marshals Service.

He used numerous aliases and lived in Anderson, South Carolina, and Poughkeepsie, New York, according to investigators.

“We are concerned that there may be other victims out there because of his alleged actions,” Stafford added.