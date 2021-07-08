Four million people have died as a result of Covid.

As the situation becomes increasingly a competition between the vaccination and the highly contagious delta form, the global death toll from Covid-19 has surpassed four million.

According to estimates from the Peace Research Institute Oslo, the number of lives lost during the past year and a half, as collated from official sources by Johns Hopkins University, is about equivalent to the number of people killed in action in all of the world’s wars since 1982.

The figure is three times the number of people killed in road accidents worldwide each year, and it is largely regarded to be an underestimate due to cases that are overlooked or deliberately hidden.

After the vaccination was introduced, the number of deaths per day dropped to roughly 7,900, down from more than 18,000 per day in January.

However, in recent weeks, the mutant delta variant of the virus, which was first discovered in India, has raised fears around the world, spreading swiftly even in vaccine success stories like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

For the first time since January, the UK has seen over 30,000 new infections in a single day, even as the government prepares to ease all remaining lockdown restrictions in England later this month.

Other countries have reinstated preventive measures, and officials are rushing to ramp up the vaccination program.

At the same time, the crisis has highlighted the divide between the haves and the have-nots, with vaccination campaigns in Africa and other extremely poor parts of the world barely getting off the ground due to severe shortages of doses.

The United States and other wealthier nations have pledged to donate at least a billion doses to developing nations.

The United States has the largest documented death toll in the world, with over 600,000 deaths, or roughly one in every seven deaths. Brazil is next, with around 520,000 cases, however the true numbers are thought to be significantly higher in a country where President Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right government has long downplayed the virus.

“We need to be serious that this is a global problem that requires global solutions,” said Ann Lindstrand, a top immunisation official at the World Health Organization.