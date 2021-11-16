Four men arrested in connection with the bombing in Liverpool have been released.

Four men were freed from prison by police probing the terror incident outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital, as they acknowledged that Rutland Avenue is becoming a focal point of the inquiry.

On Remembrance Sunday, just before 11 a.m., a taxi pulled up at the Crown Street Hospital and exploded.

Following raids on Sutcliffe Street and Rutland Avenue, four males were apprehended.

They have now been released from detention after a terrorist suspect died in a bomb incident outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

“Following interviews with the arrested guys, we are pleased with the accounts they gave,” Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson said.