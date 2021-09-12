Four males have been detained in connection with a hit-and-run involving a mobility scooter.

On Saturday afternoon in Widnes, the 88-year-old man was riding a mobility scooter when he was hit by a moped.

The moped rider, as well as the rider of a quad cycle believed to be traveling with it, fled the scene.

The incident was reported just before 12.30 p.m. on Saturday, and emergency services were dispatched to Lower House Lane.

The senior was brought to the hospital, where he was still being treated this afternoon for critical injuries.

His mobility scooter collided with a blue Piaggio Beverly moped and a vivid yellow quad bike, according to Cheshire Police.

Following the event, a high-profile search for the passengers of those vehicles was launched, which included the use of a police helicopter.

A number of arrests have been made in connection with the probe, according to the force.

On suspicion of failing to stop following a collision, causing serious harm through hazardous driving, and drug driving, a 26-year-old male from Runcorn and a 20-year-old woman from Widnes were detained.

A 31-year-old Widnes man and a 27-year-old Widnes man were also arrested on suspicion of causing serious harm by dangerous driving and failing to stop following a collision.

On Sunday afternoon, they remained in jail, where they were being questioned by detectives.

Anyone with information on the crash can call Cheshire Police on 101 and mention the incident number 1082550, or report it online here.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or going online here.