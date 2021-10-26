Four lions at the Utah Zoo have tested positive for the Delta Variant and will remain on display.

After learning that the lions had contracted the illness, Utah’s Hogle Zoo published a press announcement on Facebook on Monday. According to zoo officials, their diagnosis was verified when nasal swabs sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory came back positive for the Delta variety.

Despite the fact that the nose samples were “voluntarily acquired during training,” zoo authorities claim they have no idea how the lions contracted the virus.

According to the press release, “the health and safety of UHZ employees, animals, and visitors is our first priority.”

The news release added, “Prior to these positive cases in the lions, UHZ implemented a comprehensive animal care COVID-19 safety strategy.” “Existing protocols including increased PPE (personal protective equipment), controlled worker involvement, increased cleaning processes, and staff health monitoring are still in place.” According to the press release, “Because there is no known risk to the public, African lions will remain on display. This provides users a safe distance to watch animals because it is designed as an open-air area to best resemble their natural surroundings in the wild.” “UHZ follows recommendations established by the Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention], Utah Department of Health, and Salt Lake County Health Departments,” said Dr. Nancy Carpenter, Director of Animal Health, in a press statement. “UHZ visitors should wear masks, particularly in enclosed spaces at the zoo,” Carpenter adds, and “UHZ will continue to monitor and manage specialized animal care recommended by CDC standards.” “During the epidemic, we will be extremely cautious and watchful, with a particular focus on the safety of our personnel, customers, and animals,” Carpenter said.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in animals in various locations of the country.

The Denver Zoo revealed on Monday that 11 African lions ranging in age from one to nine years old had tested positive for the disease.

The lions’ symptoms are moderate, according to the zoo, but animal care and doctors are actively monitoring and treating them. This is a condensed version of the information.