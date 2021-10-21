Four items were noticed at Everton training as a replacement for Abdoulaye Doucoure and injury returns were hinted at.

Everton will meet Watford at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon, hoping to bounce back from a humiliating loss.

Last time out, the Blues were frustrated by West Ham United, who won all three points on Merseyside thanks to Angelo Ogbonna’s second-half goal.

Rafa Benitez has lost his first home match as manager of the club, and he’ll be hoping to get back on track this weekend.

Watford, on the other hand, were humiliated by Liverpool in their last match, and new manager Claudio Ranieri will expect significant improvements from his players.

Everton’s latest round of training photographs from Finch Farm have been released, and we’ve taken a look at four fascinating points to take note of from the latest session.

Richarlison appears to be far from the only Everton player on the verge of returning to action.

Andre Gomes appears to be back on the field at Finch Farm as he recovers from a calf injury, though it’s unclear whether he was present for the entire session with teammates.

The photographs show the midfielder alone and with a ball at his feet, but no other members of his team.

In the most recent series of photographs, Fabian Delph can also be seen returning to the training complex, albeit he doesn’t appear to be heavily participating in the entire session.

Given the amount of time he has been out of action, it comes as little surprise that he has yet to return to full training ahead of Watford’s visit.

Meanwhile, as he works his way back to full health, long-term absentee Cenk Tosun can be seen in some photos.

Benitez is expected to brief the media on all of his players on Friday afternoon, ahead of the arrival of Claudio Ranieri’s side at Goodison Park.

Everton have given a lot of opportunities to young players this season, not least when Lewis Dobbin and Charlie Whitaker were both benched against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

However, many young people have recently been involved in training sessions, as seen by the photographs released on Thursday. “The summary has come to an end.”