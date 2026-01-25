Four Injured in Glasgow House Fire, Emergency Crews Respond Quickly

Four people have been injured after a fire broke out in a house on Cowdenhill Road in Glasgow’s Knightswood area on Friday afternoon. Emergency services were called to the scene at around 12:35pm, with firefighters, police, and paramedics racing to assist those affected.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed that four individuals were injured in the blaze, with one person rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary. Their current condition remains unclear. Two fire engines remain at the location, continuing to tackle the aftermath of the fire.

Emergency Response and Ongoing Investigation

Images from the scene show a significant emergency presence, with multiple police vehicles and two ambulances stationed outside the property. Police Scotland confirmed their involvement, offering assistance to fire crews during the operation. Officers were also seen standing guard in the middle of the road as part of the ongoing response.

In a statement, a spokesperson for SFRS said: “We were alerted to a house fire on Cowdenhill Road at 12:35pm on Friday. Two fire engines were dispatched, and we confirmed four casualties at the scene. Fire crews continue to work there.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Ambulance Service reported that they received a call at 12:41pm and immediately sent four special operations response teams (SORT), along with two ambulances and a trauma team, to the location. One of the patients was transported to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Authorities have assured the public that they are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as more information becomes available.