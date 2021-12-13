Four fully vaccinated individuals test positive with the Omicron Variant in Washington, DC.

The health department of Washington, D.C., released the city’s first confirmed COVID-19 omicron cases on Sunday. Three women and one male were infected with the virus in unconnected incidents, according to authorities.

According to The Hill, all four people were properly immunized. Two of the three women were claimed to have traveled to Maryland and Virginia over the Thanksgiving holidays, while the third woman was said to have visited New York and Florida. One of the sick women had not yet received her booster shot, but she was still eligible, according to health officials. In the initial omicron cases in D.C., the only guy had no recent travel history.

The health agency stressed that “all inhabitants 5 and older should get vaccinated” in a Twitter thread revealing the first four cases. Residents who received their second Pfizer or Moderna shot on or before June 12 should get their booster shots, according to the department. People who received the second dosage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on or before Oct. 12 are in the same boat.

The discovery of D.C.’s first omicron cases comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the area has risen sharply since Thanksgiving. According to NBC-owned WRC-TV, the daily case rate per 100,000 persons was 6.7 percent on Dec. 1, but by Dec. 8, it had risen to 23.3 percent and was being classified as deteriorating by health experts.

Because individuals are traveling throughout the holiday season, Dr. Anil Mangla, the top epidemiologist at the D.C. health department, told the outlet that the numbers should continue to rise.

The Omicron version, which was designated as a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization (WHO) two days after it was first discovered in South Africa on November 24, has been recorded in more than 25 states across the country, according to CNBC. Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, and Florida were among the states that verified their first omicron infections last week.

According to Reuters, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claimed that as of Friday, the majority of omicron variant cases in the country were among fully vaccinated adults.

As of Friday, 34 of the 43 patients had been fully vaccinated, and a third had received their booster vaccinations. Existing COVID-19 vaccinations are still being studied for their effectiveness against the omicron version, but fears are growing that the vaccines may not provide significant protection.