Four former cops will not face charges for shooting a man over 20 times during a mental health crisis.

According to the Associated Press, four former Houston police officers will not be charged for fatally shooting a man more than 20 times while he was in the midst of a mental health crisis.

The cops, who were fired after the death of Nicolas Chavez, 27, last year, were not indicted by a grand jury. According to authorities, Chavez told officers he was a patient at a mental health center and was shot more than 20 times after taking up a stun gun.

The grand jury heard evidence from the Harris County Civil Rights Division over the course of four days. According to the Houston Chronicle, the jury ultimately decided not to indict on a variety of crimes, including criminally negligent homicide and murder.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When Chavez picked up a stun gun, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo — who has since taken over as Miami Police Chief — said the cops broke departmental standards by failing to retreat and take cover.

The grand jury also considered defense, including self-defense and defense of a third person, said to District Attorney Kim Ogg.

“Prosecutors from the Civil Rights Division presented all of the evidence to ensure that grand jurors were fully informed before making a decision,” Ogg stated. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Chavez family as they mourn the loss of a loved one. We accept the verdict of the grand jury.”

Family members and allies of Chavez have claimed that he was slain unnecessarily.

Officers Patrick Rubio, Luis Alvarado, and Omar Tapia, as well as Sgt. Benjamin LeBlanc, were among those killed. They have filed an appeal against their dismissals.

“I’m glad the grand jury saw it the way it happened,” said Doug Griffith, head of the Houston Police Officers’ Union. “These cops operated in accordance with their training, and I look forward to… arbitration so they may reclaim their jobs.”

Officers were dispatched in response to 911 calls reporting a man jumping fences and menacing passers-by. When Chavez, who had previously told police that he was a patient at a mental health center, picked up a stun gun that one of the policemen had dropped, the officers opened fire. Authorities said he was shot more than 20 times.

Augie Pinedo is the director of the District 18 of the. This is a condensed version of the information.