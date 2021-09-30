Four firefighters and four apartment residents were injured in a natural gas explosion at a Dallas apartment.

After a gas explosion at a Dallas apartment complex on Wednesday morning, eight people were hurt, including four firefighters. The reason of the explosion is still being investigated.

Around 10:20 a.m. CT, firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding “a heavy smell of gas,” according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jason Evans. Residents claimed they had been smelling gas for almost 12 hours.

According to Evans, the crew was dispatched right away to investigate the gas leak. The worst came, he added, when they were close to determining the location of the gas leak.

“During the course of investigating the odor, an explosion occurred, causing the two-story apartment structure to partially collapse,” Evans said in a statement.

According to the Dallas Morning News, an adjacent building resident watched a firefighter exit with his clothes on fire. Another local characterized the event as a scene from a “horror movie.”

Three firefighters were critically injured as a result of the explosion. One firefighter was released from the hospital in a stable condition. The apartment’s four inhabitants are described as steady.

One of the two-story apartment buildings in the multi-building complex fully collapsed. The debris from the explosion was also blown onto other nearby apartments and a nearby parking lot.

