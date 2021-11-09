Four cops who attended a rally in Washington, D.C. on January 6 have asked the Supreme Court to prevent their identities from being released.

Four Seattle police officers who attended D.C.-based rallies on Jan. 6 sought the Washington Supreme Court on Tuesday to keep their identities from being released. The case will determine whether their privacy is protected by the state’s public records legislation.

The cops must also decide whether or not they may continue to file court documents anonymously. The top court has taken the issue under advisement and will rule on it at a later date.

The officers’ counsel argue that attending a political protest was within their First Amendment rights. According to the officers’ lawyers, releasing their names might expose them to potential assault and harassment.

Sam Sueoka, who filed a public records act request on Jan. 6 for the city’s Office of Police Accountability probe into the officers’ behavior, has lawyers who claim the public has a right to know who the officers are.

Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez and Justice Raquel Montoya-Lewis asked the attorneys if they anticipated to be able to protect their privacy rights after attending the widely known rally.

“How is participation in a public event, where the press is present, the president is present, and there is considerable national discussion about this event, an intimate component of life?” Montoya-Lewis had enquired.

Former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” event in Washington, D.C. drew six Seattle cops. After one cop shared a photo of herself with her spouse and a colleague officer at the demonstration, the trip became public. Four other officers later admitted to being present but denied being involved in the riot.

“Even while exercising your First Amendment rights in plain sight,” Aric Bomsztyk, a lawyer for one of the cops, said, “there is a clear First Amendment right to remain nameless in public.”

In February, the officers filed a lawsuit against Sueoka and others who sought the officers’ identities through public records requests. In March, a judge ordered that their names be made public. The police filed an appeal. Sueoka requested that the matter be decided by the state Supreme Court.

Caitlin and Alexander Everett, two of the policemen, were identified and fired in August after an inquiry revealed they had broken the law by jumping obstacles set up. This is a condensed version of the information.