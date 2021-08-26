Four allegations of rape and one count of sexual assault have been filed against footballer Benjamin Mendy.

Benjamin Mendy, a Manchester City footballer, has been charged with four serious sexual offenses, including rape.

Four accusations of rape and one count of sexual assault have been filed against the 27-year-old footballer.

The accusations are alleged to have occurred between October 2020 and August 2021 and include three people above the age of 16.

READ MORE: EncroChat Most Wanted: Police Want to Track Down Nine More Suspects

Mendy, of Withinlee Road in Prestbury, has been arrested and will appear before Chester Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 27.

On Thursday, August 26, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) gave Cheshire Constabulary permission to charge him.

Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that Mendy is facing criminal charges and has a right to a fair trial.

“Manchester City can announce that Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation, following his being charged by police today,” the club stated in a statement.

“The case is currently undergoing legal proceedings, and the Club will not be able to comment further until that process is completed.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.