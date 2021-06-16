Foster’s departure puts the viability of Stormont institutions in jeopardy.

Following Arlene Foster’s resignation as first minister, the clock is ticking on the future of Stormont’s powersharing Executive.

If Sinn Fein and the DUP cannot reach an agreement on Irish language legislation in the coming days, the institutions will be overthrown.

Mrs Foster’s formal retirement as joint president of the devolved Executive on Monday kicks off a seven-day period in which the DUP must renominate Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan as her replacement.

Due to the combined nature of Mrs Foster’s office with Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill, Ms O’Neill must be renominated to her position within those seven days as well.

If one of the parties does not renominate within the deadline, a properly functional executive cannot be established, and the UK Government is legally obligated to call a quick Assembly election.

The expelled DUP leader addressed the debate over the Irish language, which threatens to destabilize the institutions, in her resignation speech to the Assembly chamber.

Mrs Foster told MLAs, “Let us remember that people live here who have an Irish identification, a British identity, some have a British and Irish identity, some are British and Northern Irish, and there are new emerging identities, but for all of us, this place is called home.”

“We can poke each other in the eye and have a competition of’my identity is better than yours,’ but we can only move forward if we appreciate one other’s identities.

“The Union’s beauty is that we can all have our own identities and coexist here.”

A simmering feud erupted on Sunday when Sinn Fein stated that it would only participate in the renomination process if it was accompanied by the start of legislation to protect Irish language speakers.

On Monday, DUP leader Edwin Poots stated that the nomination process will be free of preconditions.

He reaffirmed his commitment to enacting all outstanding provisions of the 2020 power-sharing agreement, including Irish language legislation.

