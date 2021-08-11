Foster mother was indicted after she ‘snubbed’ a severely disabled dying teen who was in excruciating pain.

Police charged a California lady with murder for allegedly snubbing a 17-year-old girl who vomited blood and died after suffering extreme pain for about nine hours, according to authorities. She and her husband maintained a foster care facility for profoundly challenged children and adults.

For the way he allegedly treated the teenager before she died, her husband has been charged with child neglect.

Michelle Morris Kerin, 80, and her 79-year-old husband Edward Lawrence Kerin owned and operated “Morris Small Family Home.” According to a news release from the Riverside County District Attorney on Monday, the two have been charged with the death of Diane Ramirez, a 17-year-old resident of the institution.

Michelle’s charges, according to the press release, were based on evidence that she refused to seek treatment for Ramirez despite her vital signs being inconsistent. Prior to the teenager’s death on April 6, 2019, Edward was charged with child negligence.

They’ve also been accused of physically abusing children and adults in the facility’s care. According to the investigation, the duo sexually abused some of the adults who lacked the mental capacity to consent.

According to the District Attorney, the pair was charged with murder, child endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury or death, dependent adult endangerment likely to cause great bodily injury or death, and indecent conduct on a dependent adult.

Prosecutors noted that the inquiry revealed “what is believed to be several years of physical abuse and neglect of dependent children and adults, as well as sexual assault against three dependent persons who had been placed in the home.”

Ramirez had cerebral palsy, a seizure ailment, and other health problems, according to reports. According to Law & Crime, she was placed in the institution because her parents were going through a divorce and couldn’t care for her. Ramirez’s parents sued Riverside County for $10 million after her death, claiming that their teen had been placed in a facility that was equivalent to waiting for a death sentence to be carried out.

Investigators discovered that the institution was understaffed for 24-hour care and that medical records were not kept correctly. Prosecutors claim that the pair abused and neglected individuals who were unable to defend themselves. According to the news release, “several of the casualties were non-ambulatory and unable to talk, need 24-hour care.”

Michelle is still being held in custody on a $1 million bond.